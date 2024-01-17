Busy Bissett: Hallglen writer Alan on tour with Moira and Falkirk Bairn shows

Celebrated author and performer Alan Bissett is heading out on tour with his mouthy alter ego Moira Bell … AND giving everyone the low down on what it means to be a Falkirk Bairn in another series of shows locally.

Alan has been performing an infamous series of “one-woman” shows – known as The Moira Monologues – featuring a glimpse into the world of a single mother, cleaner and self-proclaimed “Falkirk's Hardest Woman” since 2009.

After the success of the first Moira Monologues, Alan continued Moira's story eight years later with the Fringe First-winning More Moira Monologues in 2017 – which was also shortlisted for Best New Play at the Critics Awards' for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) – and then in 2022 he performed Moira in Lockdown.

Now, for the first time, Alan will be touring all three of his “Moira” shows as a one-night spectacular, giving audiences the chance to experience Moira's hilarious journey

Alan Bissett will certainly be a busy boy throughout the first half of 2024 (Picture: Submitted)

Audiences can catch up on any shows they have missed over the years, or relive them all again, as part of Glasgow Comedy Festival, Mull Theatre, Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, and Perth Theatre, between February and May.

As if that was not enough Alan will be teaming up with his old mucker, musician Adam Stafford for a series of shows entitled What the F**kirk.

Alan’s research for the show – which kicks off in Falkirk Stadium at 7.30pm on Monday, January 22 – has been exhaustive.

A What the F**kirk spokesbloke stated: “Alan’s eaten numerous bar lunches in Behind the Wall and interviewed drunken punters in the queue for City. Now he’s ready

to present his findings, you can join Alan and Adam on a comical, musical, magical mystery tour through the past and present of an unremarkable,

post-industrial Scottish town that’s definitely not Stirling.”

The What the F**kirk tour will also be visiting various locations in the area, including Denny Library on Tuesday, January 23, Slamannan Community Centre on Wednesday, January 24, Grangemouth Town Hall on Thursday, January 25 and Behind the Wall on Friday, January 26.

All shows start at 7.30pm.