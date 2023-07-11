His first show locally in five years will see the Brightons-raised performer at Beancross Farm in Polmont this Friday with his show – An Evening of Insane Magic. And for all those lucky to attend, they will be getting a preview of the show the 31-year-old will perform at next month’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The former Wallacestone Primary and Braes High pupil, who has been practising magic since the age of ten, has also performed a sell-out run of shows at the Fringe since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His magic skills have taken him around the world, including the Fringe World Festival in Australia, and he was so determined to pursue his career he even missed his university graduation.

Magician Elliot Bibby will perform locally for the first time in five years this weekend. Pic: Alexis Dubus

Most Popular

Elliot previously told The Falkirk Herald: “As long as people are happy and smiling that’s my job done. I saw and bought my first trick in Hamleys in London. I did magic through school and then moved to Edinburgh and studied engineering but I missed my graduation because I was in Las Vegas working on a show. From that point on I continued doing it and it’s now my full-time job.”

During the pandemic he set up a mini studio in his home to entertain people around the world virtually. And one memorable Zoon show saw him as the headline act for the world-famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles. “I was awake and performing at 4am due to the time difference,” he recalled. “I’m really excited to be bringing this brand new Insane Magic Show to Falkirk this Friday, and then onto the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. “

Elliot’s show begins at 7pm and further details are here.