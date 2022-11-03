Bonfire night may have rockets but Temple has classic rock
The sonic excess of Led Zeppelin will be reverberating around the inside of Falkirk’s Temple nightclub on Saturday as fireworks explode outside.
By James Trimble
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 5:57pm
Top tribute turn Led Astray – which promises to deliver the music of Page,Plant Jones and Bonham with all the “skill, intensity and passion” of the real Led Zeppelin – will plug in and blast off into hits like Stairway to Heaven, Black Dog and Communication Break Down, at the Burnbank Road venue from 7pm.
