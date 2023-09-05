News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness' UNISON Kinneil Band members set to entertain with annual concert

UNISON Kinneil Band are set to take to the stage at Bo’ness Town Hall for their annual concert next week.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Kinneil Band are set to host their annual concert in Bo'ness Town Hall later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Kinneil Band are set to host their annual concert in Bo'ness Town Hall later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Band members are working on an exciting programme of music to suit all tastes for the occasion, with some surprise numbers to ensure it is an evening not to be missed.

The concert will take place on Friday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

It is the band’s first annual concert under its new resident conductor Joshua Parkhill, who was appointed in June and is a recent First Class Honours graduate of music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Members of Kinneil Youth Band will also feature during the concert.

    A spokesperson for Kinneil Band said: “We continue to offer free tuition, music and instruments to around 18 local children from the local community and we cannot wait to show off the talents of these youngsters once again this year. The band have many exciting plans that we are working towards for the end of the 2023 season, including competition appearances at Fife Charities Competition in September, The Scottish Open in November and of course our busy Christmas concert series, which begins in December.”

    The band are also working towards rebuilding their band hall that was destroyed by fire in June 2019.

    The annual concert next weeks follows on from a successful open air concert staged by the band in the town’s bandstand last month.

    Tickets, priced £10 (under 18s free), are on sale from any band member, by contacting the band on social media or by calling 07584 048594.

