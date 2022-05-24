Bo'ness church hosts Linlithgow String Orchestra's Hits from the Musicals

The orchestra will perform Hits from the Musicals at St Andrew’s Parish Church in Bo’ness on Saturday, May 28.
Conducted by Derek Williams, the evening’s programme will feature favourite songs from a variety of popular musicals.
Tickets are available from the Linlithgow String Orchestra website – www.linlithgowstringorchestra.co.uk – or by paying cash on the door on the night.
Saturday’s concert begins at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced £10, £8 concessions and £1 for children aged 12 and under.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it this weekend, there’s another chance to see the concert at the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow on Sunday, June 5 at 2.30pm.
This weekend is the latest concert by the string orchestra which was formed in 2016.
Members meet in Linlithgow's Masonic Hall to rehearse during West Lothian school term time on a Monday evening.