Bo'ness Boundary Street Brass play at Helix Park

Boundary Street Brass, is the training and junior band of the long established Bo'ness & Carriden Brass Band.

The name comes from Boundary Street where the band’s rehearsal hall is situated.

Adopting the name in 2019, the band’s regular practice sessions were put on hold during the pandemic but the members, who are aged eight to 15, are delighted to be back together on Monday and Thursday evenings.

Boundary Street Brass

They have already performed a concert for their parents, grandparents and friends, and at the end of last month put on a performance under the watchful eye of the world famous Kelpies in Falkirk’s Helix Park.

It was also the first opportunity to wear their new uniforms.

As well as receiving professional tutoring, the youngsters also have their instruments and music provided.