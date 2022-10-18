Members of Bo’ness and Carriden Band are excited for the concert in Bo’ness Town Hall on Friday, October 28.

It is the band’s 32nd annual concert and they hope people will show their support and join them for the occasion and a great evening of music.

In a post on Facebook, the band said: “Who would have thought that when we performed our 31st annual concert that it would take another three years before we could return.

Bo'ness and Carriden Band are set to host their 32nd annual concert at Bo'ness Town Hall. Pic: Scott Louden

"This will be our first indoor concert since the start of the pandemic and as a thank you to all who have supported the band through this difficult time we have decided to make entry to the concert free for this year only.

"We look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible on the evening of the 28th to celebrate the return of live music.”

As well as appearances at local events this summer including the Bo’ness Fair, Linlithgow Marches and Grangemouth Children’s Day and attendance at competitions around the country, members of the band entertained a large crowd from the bandstand in Glebe Park in June for a special outdoor concert to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.