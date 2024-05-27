Bo'ness and Carriden Band prepare for annual concert at town park bandstand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outdoor evening concert is set to take place in Bo’ness again next month.

Members of Bo’ness and Carriden Band are returning to the town’s Glebe Park bandstand to entertain the public and fill the air with the sound of music on Thursday, June 13.

The band have been staging an open air concert in the park each summer for the last few years, following on from the success of one to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Townsfolk have been showing their support for the local musicians by turning out to enjoy the music and it’s hoped they will do so again this year.