Blues fans will flock to Falkirk's musical mecca for the awesome Brian Rawson Band
The rafters will be rocking in Falkirk’s Behind the Wall tonight as Belfast-born blues guitar slinger Brian Rawson and his band make their debut at the Melville street venue.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:09 BST
Brain will be joined by singer Darran Anderson, bass player Doug Heede and drummer Pete Dunlop – collectively, and quite rightly, known as “one of Scotland’s most in demand blues line-ups”.
The band went down a storm at Falkirk Blues Club in January.
Doors for tonight’s throw down open at 8pm.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.