Blues fans will flock to Falkirk's musical mecca for the awesome Brian Rawson Band

The rafters will be rocking in Falkirk’s Behind the Wall tonight as Belfast-born blues guitar slinger Brian Rawson and his band make their debut at the Melville street venue.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:09 BST

Brain will be joined by singer Darran Anderson, bass player Doug Heede and drummer Pete Dunlop – collectively, and quite rightly, known as “one of Scotland’s most in demand blues line-ups”.

The band went down a storm at Falkirk Blues Club in January.

Doors for tonight’s throw down open at 8pm.

Behind the Wall will host the Brian Rawson Band tonightBehind the Wall will host the Brian Rawson Band tonight
Behind the Wall will host the Brian Rawson Band tonight
    Visit the website for tickets and more information.

    Related topics:FalkirkBelfast