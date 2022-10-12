News you can trust since 1845
Blues fans make a date at Falkirk's Behind the Wall

Real Scottish blues music royalty will be gracing the stage at a top Falkirk night spot this month.

By James Trimble
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 11:35am

The Sandy Tweeddale Band, fronted by the eponymous guitar slinger himself, will be performing live and loud at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Friday, October 28 from 7.30pm.

Sandy, who bends strings for legendary Scottish blues rockers Blues ‘n’ Trouble, will be joined on stage by Willie Mollinson, Chris Agnew and Rod Spark.

The Sandy Tweeddale band will be playing at BTW this month

    Visit the website for tickets and more information.

