Blues fans make a date at Falkirk's Behind the Wall
Real Scottish blues music royalty will be gracing the stage at a top Falkirk night spot this month.
By James Trimble
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 11:35am
The Sandy Tweeddale Band, fronted by the eponymous guitar slinger himself, will be performing live and loud at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Friday, October 28 from 7.30pm.
Sandy, who bends strings for legendary Scottish blues rockers Blues ‘n’ Trouble, will be joined on stage by Willie Mollinson, Chris Agnew and Rod Spark.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.