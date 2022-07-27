Blue Rose Code to play Falkirk Trinity Church

Supporting the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry, Scotland on Tour has lined up the gig at the Falkirk town centre venue on Friday, August 12.

A Scotland on Tour spokesperson said: “Now firmly established as one of Scotland’s most popular and powerful live acts, Ross Wilson of Blue Rose Code writes songs that address universal themes in a deeply personal way.

"The band seamlessly blends folk, Americana, jazz and pop influences into something truly unique. Originally from Edinburgh, Ross Wilson spent many years living in England but upon returning to his native Scotland, he was able to connect with other local artists to produce the sounds he is now renowned for.”

Blue Rose Code will be playing Falkirk Trinty Church thanks to the Scotland on Tour initiative

Ross said: “It’s fantastic to be getting out and playing live music again, it’s been a tough few years but this initiative is such a brilliant opportunity to get out on the road again. Having released my fifth album in 2020 it will be so special to be able to perform it live in Falkirk this August.”

Scotland on Tour is running until April 2023 and aims to support the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across the country.

The project, created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government funding and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music.

More than 120 artists – including Blue Rose Code – are set to perform at more than 100 venues during the period.

Gillian Gardner, venue manager at Falkirk Trinity Church, said: “We are excited to welcome Blue Rose Code to Trinity. This will be the third live event we’ve held recently with Scotland on Tour and Afterglow Music and we’re delighted to be part of this initiative.

"We have an incredible space with great acoustics, well suited to all types of live music, and are looking forward to hearing Ross perform here.”