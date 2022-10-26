Thanks to Afterglow Music and the Scotland on Tour initiative – which supports the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry – Blue Rose Code will be playing Falkirk Trinity Church, in Manse Place, from 7.30pm on Friday.

A Scotland on Tour spokesbloke said: “Now firmly established as one of Scotland’s most popular and powerful live acts, Ross Wilson of Blue Rose Code writes songs

that address universal themes in a deeply personal way.

Ross Wilson and Blue Rose Code will be playing Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday night

"The outfit seamlessly blends folk, Americana, jazz and pop influences into something truly unique. Originally from Edinburgh, Ross Wilson spent many years living in

England, but upon returning to his native Scotland he was able to connect with other local artists to produce the sounds he is now renowned for.”

Ross added: “It’s fantastic to be getting out and playing live music again. It’s been a tough few years but this initiative is such a brilliant opportunity to get out on the road again.

“Having released my fifth album in 2020, it will be so special to be able to perform it live in Falkirk on Friday.”

Blue Rose Code will be supported by award winning Ellyn Oliver, who has gained critical acclaim for her blend of gospel, pop, blues, folk, soul and jazz.

Falkirk Trinity Church venue manager Gillian Gardner: “We are excited to welcome Blue Rose Code to Trinity. This will be the third live event we’ve held recently with

Scotland on Tour and Afterglow Music and we’re delighted to be part of this initiative.

"We have an incredible space with great acoustics, well suited to all types of live music, and are looking forward to hearing Ross perform here.”

Scotland on Tour runs until April 2023 and, by that time, will have brought hundreds of concerts and performances to arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.