Bibby aye: Magician Elliot and his tricky pals set to amaze all at Grangemouth Town Hall
One Hour of Insane Magic will hit the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 15.
Elliot, from Brightons, said: “This will be the first time I’ve performed back in the area for a few years. Since I’ve been away, I’ve performed on stage at Glastonbury and had sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for three years running – this year playing one of Gilded Balloon's largest venues.”
After complete sell-outs in 2023 and 2024 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Insane Magic – featuring Elliot, along with Cameron Gibson and Luke Osey – arrive in in Grangemouth, promising their biggest show yet.
The talented trio bring a brand-new hour of mind-blowing magic that has to be seen to be believed.
