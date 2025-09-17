Bibby aye: Magician Elliot and his tricky pals set to amaze all at Grangemouth Town Hall

Home grown magician Elliot Bibby will be performing his first show in the Falkirk in many a moon and he’s brought two of his magical mates along.

One Hour of Insane Magic will hit the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 15.

Elliot, from Brightons, said: “This will be the first time I’ve performed back in the area for a few years. Since I’ve been away, I’ve performed on stage at Glastonbury and had sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for three years running – this year playing one of Gilded Balloon's largest venues.”

After complete sell-outs in 2023 and 2024 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Insane Magic – featuring Elliot, along with Cameron Gibson and Luke Osey – arrive in in Grangemouth, promising their biggest show yet.

Brightons magician Eliot Bibby is one third of the Insane Magic team coming to amaze the audience at Grangemouth Town Hall in November (Picture: Submitted)

The talented trio bring a brand-new hour of mind-blowing magic that has to be seen to be believed.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

