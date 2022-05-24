Beancross Farm to host medium Andrew Lindsay

Beancross Farm near Polmont was badly damaged after a devastating flood.

With the lockdown also affecting the hospitality business, the owners are delighted to be welcoming customers back for meals in the restaurant, weddings and overnight stays.

Their refurbished function suite will hosts its first event on Saturday, June 4 from 6.30pm when local psychic Andrew Lindsay will appear.

The event takes place at Beancross Farm

Ben Walsh, event operations manager, said: “I’m very excited to announce that medium Andrew Lindsay, who is from the Falkirk area, is our first event .

"We are looking very much forward to hosting Andrew and his following at a psychic night being held in our the newly named Kelpie Suite which boasts a brand new design and layout.”