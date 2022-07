Things begin to throb nicely at the Burnbank Road venue from 8pm when the sonic superstar, one of the most successful Euro-pop acts of the noughties who enjoyed a string of chart hits, makes a rare trip to Scotland.

A Temple spokesperson said: “Basshunter doesn’t come to the UK often and when he does, believe us, you guys are in for a treat.”

Basshunter will be mixing it live with the punters in Temple