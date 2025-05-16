Bairns fans' vocals featured on local punk band Bladdered's ode to Falkirk FC

By James Trimble
Published 16th May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 16:15 BST
A new song from local punk outfit Bladdered features the dulcet tones of dyed in the wool Bairns fans celebrating Falkirk FC’s remarkable back to back league-winning seasons.

A short snippet of the ditty – entitled The Double Champions – was heard at the conclusion of Falkirk’s league clinching clash against Hamilton.

A Bladdered spokesbloke said: “It’s a tribute to the team 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons and features lifelong Bairns fans on backing vocals.”

The tune can be downloaded on payhip.com with all proceeds going to Falkirk Academy.

