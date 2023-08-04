News you can trust since 1845
Awesome August: Falkirk singing sensation prepares for a busy month in the spotlight

Popular Falkirk performer and presenter Dionne Hickey might not be singing to audiences every day in August – but she came close.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

In fact Dionne will be performing at four events in three days during the month.

The singer’s very own Girls Day Out show will take place at and Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday August 12 and Larbert’s Dobbie Hall on Saturday, August 19.

She will then have to hot foot it to Edinburgh in the evening of August 19 where she will once again be a guest artist at Australian DJ Tom Lowndes’ Hot Dub Time Machine Boogie show at The Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

Then Dionne will be hosting and performing at Tryst children's Gala Day in Stenhousemuir on Sunday, August 20.

As if that is not enough she will also be hosting and performing at Edgefest in Jedburgh on September 3 and September 3, alongside Billy Ocean, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Wet Wet Wet, Ella Henderson, Heather Small, Callum Beattie, Skerryvore and Gabriel.

