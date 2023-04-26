Up Town Comedy is a new quarterly comedy night which will be bringing top stand ups to Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, throughout the year – starting from Friday, June 16.

Created by Scottish comedian Stuart Mitchell, the longest running panellist on BBC Scotland's Breaking the News and a rising TikTok star, Up Town Comedy aims to

bring laughs to local businesses and venues in towns that may feel forgotten.

Laughs come to BTW with, clockwise from left. Stuart Mitchell, Bill Dewar and Chris Forbes

Stuart said: “People associate a big night out with big cities and think the only way to see good comedy is to travel, but we know first hand how vibrant and busy a town's nightlife can be.

"With Up Town Comedy we want to bring the entertainment to your front door and hopefully give the local economy a bit of a boost too."

On the launch night Stuart will be joined by Falkirk hometown hero, multi award winner and comedy legend Bill Dewar on MC duties, and star of Scottish BAFTA award

winning show Scot Squad Chris Forbes.

Behind the Wall’s Bryan Flynn said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Up Town Comedy, building on our history of quality comedy at BTW. We are very lucky to have secured the services of Stuart Mitchell who brings a wealth of experience and contacts from the Scottish comedy scene.”