News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Audiences set to sit down for stand up at Falkirk's Behind the Wall

A new comedy night is launching in Falkirk and promises to bring at least one belly laugh, a chuckle or two and a knowing smile into our lives at least four times a year.

By James Trimble
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

Up Town Comedy is a new quarterly comedy night which will be bringing top stand ups to Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, throughout the year – starting from Friday, June 16.

Created by Scottish comedian Stuart Mitchell, the longest running panellist on BBC Scotland's Breaking the News and a rising TikTok star, Up Town Comedy aims to

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

bring laughs to local businesses and venues in towns that may feel forgotten.

Laughs come to BTW with, clockwise from left. Stuart Mitchell, Bill Dewar and Chris ForbesLaughs come to BTW with, clockwise from left. Stuart Mitchell, Bill Dewar and Chris Forbes
Laughs come to BTW with, clockwise from left. Stuart Mitchell, Bill Dewar and Chris Forbes
Most Popular

    Stuart said: “People associate a big night out with big cities and think the only way to see good comedy is to travel, but we know first hand how vibrant and busy a town's nightlife can be.

    "With Up Town Comedy we want to bring the entertainment to your front door and hopefully give the local economy a bit of a boost too."

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On the launch night Stuart will be joined by Falkirk hometown hero, multi award winner and comedy legend Bill Dewar on MC duties, and star of Scottish BAFTA award

    winning show Scot Squad Chris Forbes.

    Behind the Wall’s Bryan Flynn said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Up Town Comedy, building on our history of quality comedy at BTW. We are very lucky to have secured the services of Stuart Mitchell who brings a wealth of experience and contacts from the Scottish comedy scene.”

    Visit the website for more information.

    Related topics:FalkirkPeople