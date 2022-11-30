Attention! Military Wives are singing their hearts out in Forth Valley this weekend and tickets are going fast

Tickets are selling fast for the event, which will be held in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Albert Place, Stirling, from 6.30pm.

Military Wives Choirs, both an independent charity and a subsidiary of SSAFA that supports women across the military community, celebrated its tenth anniversary in this year with a range of concerts across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Kenyon, Forth Valley branch chairman, said: “I am absolutely delighted West of Scotland Military Wives Choir will be performing in Stirling for us, bringing its unique blend of style and repertoire to what promises to be an exciting, and I dare say moving, evening of festive songs, readings, and companionship.

The West of Scotland Military Wives Choir

Most Popular

“Military Wives Choirs has done so much in its magical first decade to bring companionship and support – values of course shared with SSAFA – to women whose serving spouses are deployed far from home overseas.

"This concert is a great way to celebrate Christmas and support our Armed Forces at the same time, remembering the sacrifices made during conflict and during peace, so please join us if you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing will be Shona Mackay, a celebrated Glasgow-based composer, arranger, conductor, and lecturer who studied composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and holds a PhD from the University of St Andrews.

Her music has been performed internationally and she has worked with a variety of ensembles including the Glasgow School of Art choir, the Brodick Quartet and Hebrides Ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad