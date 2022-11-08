Attending Brownbear frontman's solo gig is a necessity for Falkirk music fans

The popular Manse Place venue will be rocking to the unplugged sounds of a solo Matt Hickman from 7.30pm – just days after his band release their new single Close Call.

A Brownbear spokesbloke said: “Brownbear propelled to the forefront of the Scottish scene in just a few years, transforming poignant tales on love, loss and heartbreak into their own brand of beatific, soul-tinged indie-pop.

“Matt’s soulful vocals sharpen the exhilarating upbeat instrumentation with an edge of melancholy. Soul-stirring and bittersweet, Close Call showcases Brownbear’s unrivalled ability to create music that entwines touching lyricism with foot-tapping catchy instrumentation.

Brownbear will be performing live at Falkirk Trinity Church

“Jangly guitars and spirited horns fizz with the kinetic energy and beguiling melodies that make Brownbear one of the most hotly tipped bands to emerge from Scotland in recent years.”

Main man Matt himself added: “I believe music is for everyone. That’s why I decided to make as many shows on this acoustic tour as possible ‘pay what you can'. It gives the opportunity at a difficult financial time for us all to still be able to enjoy an event.

"Music is a great escape and also an amazing way to connect with communities. I’m looking forward to talking to people about their love of music while sharing some of the new material along the way."