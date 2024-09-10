An evening of musical entertainment ahead with Kinneil Band's annual concert

Following a summer concert in the bandstand, Kinneil Band will play their annual concert in Bo'ness Town Hall this weekend. (Pic: submitted)

Members of Kinneil Band are looking forward to entertaining the audience at their annual concert in Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, September 14.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a free bandstand concert in the Glebe Park at the end of August, when the weather was dry but a little breezy, the band’s annual concert will take place in the warmth of the Town Hall.

A spokesperson for the band said: “The band have been working on a brand new programme of music that we are certain will entertain the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also proud to be able to feature our very own amazing Kinneil Youth Band during the annual concert.

"We continue to offer free tuition, music and instruments to around 16 local children from Bo’ness and surrounding area and we cannot wait to show off the talents of these youngsters once again this year.

"The kids are looking to emulate the Gold award that they achieved at the Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships once again in November this year.”

Saturday’s concert will start at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £10, are available to purchase from any band member, online via the band’s social media outlets or by contacting Scott Gardner on 07584048594.