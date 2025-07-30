All you need to know about Linlithgow's Party at the Palace festival 2025

Thousands of music fans will be heading to Linlithgow this weekend for the annual Party at the Palace festival.

Now in its 11th year, revellers can enjoy a family friendly music festival with big names and hilarious comedy.

Organisers promise that, whatever your age, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy at the festival, which takes place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.

The two-day festival in fields overlooking Linlithgow Loch and Palace offers a range of artists on stage and plenty of entertainment for everyone, with radio presenters Cat Harvey and Ewen Cameron hosting.

Crowds will return to Bonnytoun Farm in Linlithgow for this year's Party at the Palace festival on Saturday and Sunday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Squeeze headline the main stage on Saturday, with others on the bill including Tom Meighan, Bootleg Beatles, Gun, Sleeper, Carol Decker and Kenny Lee Roberts.

While on Sunday’s bill there’s headliner Boney M, Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire, Stop the Clocks and more.

Bringing the laughs for the weekend on the Des McLean Comedy Stage will be comedians including Des himself, Susie McCabe, Ray Bradshaw, Josie Log and Tiff Stevenson.

Those attending are urged to ensure they bring their tickets (downloaded or printed), ID as a Challenge 25 policy is in operation across all bars and an empty water bottle for filling up at the water stations. Sensible footwear is a must.

With Scotland's unpredictable weather both sun cream and poncho are recommended – just in case.

Customers and belongings may be subject to searches on entry. Those in possession of any restricted item will have the item confiscated and may be refused entry.

There is no re-entry to the event and no pass outs available – once you pass through security you cannot leave and come back again.

Camping chairs and umbrellas are allowed, but only in the marked zones and people are asked to use them with consideration for others.

Items not allowed onto the festival site are wheels – trollies, wheelbarrows etc; tents or gazebos; barbecues or fires; fireworks or pyrotechnics; pets or animals; professional recording equipment, drones, glass bottles or glassware. No picnics, food or drink are allowed to be brought into the festival. Food and drink vendors will be available within the festival grounds.

Gates open at 12.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, including details on buying tickets and car parking tickets, visit the website www.partyatthepalace.co.uk