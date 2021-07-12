Airth Highland Games cancelled for second year over COVID rules uncertainty

Organisers of the event, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this month, confirmed they had taken the difficult decision to scrap what they had planned and instead produce their “most spectacular” games next year.

A statement posted on Facebook read: “It is with considerable disappointment that the committee of Airth Highland Games are announcing that the Games of 2021, due to take place in July, are now cancelled.

“We've been closely monitoring government guidance and the roadmap published outlining the relaxation of current restrictions. There is very little guidance on what restrictions will be in place for outdoor events this summer, which makes it very difficult to plan how we could hold our event safely for our visitors, athletes and performers.”

Airth Highland Games will not take place in 2021 due to concerns over the uncertainty surrounding restrictions on spectators and athletes. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The impact of the pandemic on travel and tourism was also a factor in the organising committee’s decision to postpone proceedings, which would usually attract visitors from all over the globe.

The statement continued: “To everyone who supports us, our visitors, athletes, judges, officials, sponsors and patrons, our sincere regrets and disappointment that we find ourselves again for the second year in this situation.

“We would have celebrated our 150th anniversary in July this year, but anniversaries don't need to only focus on one date, instead we'll celebrate our 150th year, culminating at our July 2022 event, which we are determined to be our most spectacular yet.

“In the meantime, stay safe and well. Better days are coming for us all.”

