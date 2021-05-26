Aha! Alan Partridge is heading to the Edinburgh Playhouse
He might make you squirm and shake your head in disbelief as he spouts his politically incorrect drivel, but there is no doubt that Alan Partridge now has a plan, flawed perhaps, but a plan just the same.
Discover just what that plan is when Stratagem with Alan Partridge, a live stage show starring the award-winning Steve Coogan tours to the Edinburgh Playhouse next Spring.
Love him or loathe him, there's no escaping Coogan’s Marmite creation. Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this 'wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions’ – his words. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the land with a message of hope.
Described as a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure, Stratagem finds Alan Partridge wearing a head-mic of the type favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, as he attempts to combine all these roles and more. He has a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a road-map to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
Coogan is currently on location in the Capital filming The Lost King, which tells the true story of how the remains of King Richard III were discovered under a carpark in Leicester in 2012. Coogan plays the husband of historian Philippa Langley, who had a key role in unlocking the mystery.
Stratagem with Alan Partridge comes to The Playhouse on May 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 29 at 9am from www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh