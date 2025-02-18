Afternoon tunes: Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp mans the decks at Falkirk nightclub
Eighties heartthrob Martin Kemp will be reliving his glory years with a DJ set at Falkirk’s XOXO nightclub from the late afternoon to early evening.
Billed as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp, the event takes place at the Princes Street venue from 3pm to 9pm on
Saturday, April 26.
Organisers promise “non-stop classes and feel good hits”, as well as a “lively atmosphere” for over 30s to enjoy a dance and a laugh.
