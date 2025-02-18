Afternoon tunes: Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp mans the decks at Falkirk nightclub

By James Trimble
Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 23:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eighties heartthrob Martin Kemp will be reliving his glory years with a DJ set at Falkirk’s XOXO nightclub from the late afternoon to early evening.

Billed as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp, the event takes place at the Princes Street venue from 3pm to 9pm on

Saturday, April 26.

Organisers promise “non-stop classes and feel good hits”, as well as a “lively atmosphere” for over 30s to enjoy a dance and a laugh.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkFacebookOrganisers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice