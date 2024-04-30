Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Released on Friday, June 28 by Gerry Loves Records, Daylight Slavings makes it an even dozen solo long players for the prolific former Y’all is Fantasy Island frontman.

According to the label, this record – which follows on from 2021’s Trophic Asynchrony – sees Adam showing influences from the likes of “Glenn Gould, Dominic Lawralee, Thelonious Monk, Dub pioneers Scientist and King Tubby and Su Tissue’s Salon de Musique”.

A Gerry Loves Records spokesbloke said: “Musically we are in the imagined cinematic zone of midnight drives through threatening deserts and rain-swept plains, post-industrial throb of red haze in black skies, stuttering shadows in glistening ice palaces and an existential horror film about a middle aged suburban man who has convinced himself he has a brutal snuff film in his closet.

Falkirk singer songwriter Adam Stafford will release his 12th solo album Daylight Slavings on June 28(Picture: Submitted)

"But it's not all terror and twilight foreboding, Stafford is at his most musically tender and poignant on Catatonic Owls and the album closer Daylight Slavings which sees a burst of trombones and trumpets bringing illuminating shafts of light from the troubled heavens.”

To launch the album, Adam and his trio will be playing Glasgow’s Hug and Pint on Thursday, June 27 and Edinburgh’s Mare Music at Summer Hall, in the Old Lab, on Saturday June 29. Support comes from Bell Lungs at both gigs.