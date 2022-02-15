Abbamania coming to Grangemouth

People will not have to tune into Facebook to hear Abbamania belt out the hits of the legendary Swedish superstars, they can form an orderly queue outside the Bo’ness Road town hall on Wednesday, April 13 and actually go in and experience the sights and sounds in person.

This tribute to Abba is a two hour show featuring record breaking and timeless hits including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Fernando, Chiquitta, Super Trouper, SOS and lots, lots more.

The band is so good you can even forgive them for singing about there being “something in the air that night” in Grangemouth.

Abbamania will put on their tribute show at Grangemouth Town Hall

An Abbamania spokesbloke said: “Our aim is for to you experience how a live concert would have felt all those years ago, bringing you the best in vocals, musicianship and musical arrangements.

"This show has been running since 1999 and is the longest running Abba tribute concert in the world. We have worked meticulously to try to bring you the most accurate and authentic live Abba concert possible.

"We wanted to capture the true essence, energy and excitement of what it would have been like to have experienced this truly wonderful band live in concert.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the platform boots start stomping a short time later.

