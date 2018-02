Fans of boy band 5ive will turn the clock back to the late 1990s later this year.

Original members Richie, Sean and Scott will play all their hits – including ‘Everybody Get Up’ – at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert on Saturday, June 16.

Tickets are priced at £25, and the evening will be hosted by Heart FM DJ Lynne Hoggan, who will also provide 90s tunes.

Over 18s only and gig-goers are encouraged to wear 90s dress.

