Watch as man goes snowboarding down street during heavy snow as cold weather continues

By Lucinda Herbert, Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jan 2025, 09:36 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
Watch the moment a skatepark owner tries his hand at snowboarding down his local street, making the most of the heavy snow.

Kierhardy Ansell can usually be seen teaching young people how to skateboard. But in this video (click to play above), he is giving snowboarding a go – down a private back road in Northowram – and looks to be having loads of fun.

He visits schools, businesses and community hubs around Halifax, providing skateboard lessons, with his company Skate It Yourself.

It also has a rooftop skatepark at Orange Box, near The Piece Hall, where it teaches everyone from young beginners and adults to Olympic skateboarders.

For more information about Skate It Yourself, visit skateityourself.co.uk or search for their on social media.

