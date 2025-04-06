Dramatic moment helicopter fights raging wildfire in Scotland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic aerial footage shows a raging wildfire in the Scottish Borders, North of Newton Stewart.
Skyhook helicopters, who captured the dramatic footage, say they were called out to fight the fire with water drops. They are still currently fighting the fire.
In a statement, Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway said: “Emergency services and partners are continuing to deal with a wildfire in Galloway which is also affecting the Loch Doon area of East Ayrshire. People are reminded to avoid the area. Residents living nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.