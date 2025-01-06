This video More videos

Footage shows stranded walkers being rescued after they get lost during a blizzard, as UK gets hit by freezing weather conditions.

Video (click to play above) shows the rescue of three walkers who had gotten into difficulty in the wintery weather conditions.

Footage shared by Braemar Mountain Rescue shows the rescue workers clambering across thick snow on the mountain. Another video shared by Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team reinforces the challenging conditions the teams were working in - with heavy snow being blown across the area by strong winds.

The mountain rescue teams were called to the Pools of Dee in the Lairig Ghru area on January 2 at around 9pm. The rescue was complete at 6.30am on January 3.

Braemar Mountain Rescue said: “1st Callout of 2025. Team members just back from assisting a group of hill walkers in difficulty. Thanks also to Coastguard Rescue and Aberdeen MRT for their support.”

Scottish Mountain Rescue said: “Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team shared this video from last night's call-out, showing the wintery conditions in the hills currently. Be prepared and ThinkWINTER when planning a winter expedition in Scotland's mountains.”