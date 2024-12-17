This video More videos

Heartwarming video shows how a group of adorable rescue dogs got spoilt at Christmas dinner party, as Dogs Trust appeal for more foster dog carers in a festive campaign.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip above (click to play) shows what happened when some of the Dogs Trust foster dogs were invited to a very special Christmas party. In the video, a group of dogs are shown tucking in to a festive dinner - with roasted turkey crown, pigs in blankets and even a ‘Dogg-egg-nogg’ to wash it all down with.

The rescue animals can be seen dressed in cute Christmassy outfits, as Ring has teamed up with the UK’s largest dog welfare charity Dogs Trust to deliver a well-deserved Christmas treat to dogs across the UK who will be spending the festive season in a foster home, whilst they wait for their forever home. The limited edition service will be delivered straight to foster carers’ doors. The free package includes a hound-friendly three-course Christmas tasting dinner with guidance on how to safely introduce the food, a festive themed dog toy, and a Ring Indoor Camera to keep a close eye on four-legged guests when briefly out the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue dogs at Dogs Trust kennels enjoy free Christmas dinners in Ring campaign for animal foster carers | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The new Christmas Treataway menu includes a dog-friendly roasted turkey crown, with turkey bone-broth gravy and roasted sweet potatoes. The all important sides also include pigs-in-blankets, sprouts, carrots and a Yorkshire Paw-ding. For dessert, foster pooches can enjoy their very own canine-safe Christmas pie, accompanied by a ‘Dogg-egg-nogg’.

The free Ring Indoor Camera each foster carer receives will help them keep an eye on their dog when they’ve briefly nipped out of the house for a bit of Christmas shopping or to see friends and family over the festive period. The device, which you can move around the house to suit you, means you can check in on your home from anywhere.

Abi Marshall, was among the first to try a Christmas Treataway with her foster dog Bella - the fourth dog she’s given a temporary happy place to, over the past year. In the video above, Abi says: “Looking after dogs while they wait for their forever home has been a life-changing experience, and Bella is such a ball of energy and brings so much joy. It was great to give something back to her with Ring’s Christmas Treataway - she especially loved the Dog-Egg-Nog.”

On Friday 13th December, Dogs Trust Home from Home foster carers in Basildon, Manchester, Cardiff, Kenilworth and Canterbury can order a free Christmas Treataway by visiting ring.com/treataways. In addition, Ring is donating some extra Christmas Treataways to Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Manchester, Cardiff and Kenilworth, bringing some much-needed festive cheer to dogs awaiting their new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue dogs at Dogs Trust kennels enjoy free Christmas dinners in Ring campaign for animal foster carers | PinPep

In the clip above, Adam Clowes, Operations Director at Dogs Trust, adds: “Our foster carers are a very important part of Dogs Trust and the dog’s journey to their forever home, as they give us valuable insight into what dogs need most from their new family. We’re delighted Ring is giving our foster dogs an extra special treat this Christmas, and we hope it inspires more people to consider fostering.”

Dogs can be in foster homes for as little as a few days, to several weeks, where foster carers will provide them with lots of love and care, as they prepare them for a life in a forever home. Dogs Trust covers all the essential costs, and is always there to support foster carers with help and advice if they need it.

Rescue dogs at Dogs Trust kennels enjoy free Christmas dinners in Ring campaign for animal foster carers | Joe Pepler/PinPep

To help raise further awareness of fostering, Ring is hosting a doggy taster event for potential and current foster carers in London. Attendees can bring their pups and learn from the Dogs Trust team and current fellow foster carers on the basics of fostering, try a Treataway or enjoy a Christmas doggy photo booth. Attendees who donate to Dogs Trust can also take home a free Christmas Treataway for their own pup!

To find out more about Christmas Treataways, guidance on dog nutrition, and how to get involved in fostering with Dogs Trust, visit www.ring.com/treataways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad