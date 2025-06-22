This video More videos

Take a look inside this £4m Cheshire home which you could win in the latest Omaze Million Pound House prize draw.

Video (click to play above) shows what it’s like inside the stunning four-bedroom Cheshire home you could win with Omaze.

The stunning Alderley Edge home is set in the heart of one of the UK’s most exclusive and desirable residential areas—the ‘Golden Triangle’—which also encompasses the affluent villages of Wilmslow and Prestbury.

Premier League footballers as neighbours

Famed for its privacy, natural beauty and high-end village lifestyle, Alderley Edge is a long-time favourite among Premier League footballers and celebrities. Famous residents past and present include Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy.

Omaze Cheshire House | Omaze

With its secluded lanes, top schools, boutique shopping and acclaimed restaurants, the area is often described as the ‘Beverly Hills of the North’.

Countryside views

The striking home combines bold modern architecture with elegant natural finishes—featuring dramatic cantilevers, walls of glass and recessed balconies—offering more than 6,300 sq ft of light-filled living space across three floors.

Omaze Cheshire House - Office Exterior | Omaze

The expansive layout includes a capacious, double-height living room, with a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall providing uninterrupted views across the Cheshire countryside. A wraparound, south-facing terrace connects directly to the landscaped gardens below.

Walk-in wine store

On the first floor, the custom-built kitchen includes a range of high-end Miele appliances and opens onto the main entertaining level.

Omaze Cheshire House - Pool | Omaze

On the ground floor, a full leisure suite features an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and gym with dedicated changing facilities. There’s also a walk-in wine store as well as a fourth bedroom with additional shower room, perfect for when the eventual winner has friends and family to visit.

On the second floor there is the principal bedroom suite, complete with en suite bathroom and large dressing room overlooking the garden - alongside two further ensuite bedrooms.

Mark Field Photography / Omaze

The house is fitted with state-of-the-art features including underfloor central heating ,air conditioning, full home lighting control as well as integrated sound speakers. All bedrooms include built in wardrobes, with feature oak pivot and sliding doors used throughout.

How can I enter Omaze prize draw?