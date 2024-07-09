Money: How to save on water bills? 3 easy ways to cut costs including potential saving of £398.67 each year
Are there issues in your home which if fixed could save you hundreds of pounds on your water bills?
According to experts, a single leaking tab could be costing you £400 each year. If left unfixed, the problems could get worse - leaving you footing a repair bill of up to £10,000.
Here we explain three key things you can do to save money on your water bills.
Energy efficient dishwasher
If you're looking to purchase a new dishwasher, opting for an energy efficient one may be a good idea. They use around 30% less water which equates to an annual saving of £40.16 and 12% less energy - around £38.50 when used daily.
Tap aerators
Tap aerators mix air with water, making the flow feel stronger while using around 50% less water. This equates to savings of up to £110.17 per person per year.
Fixing leaks
Water.org reports that a dripping tap wastes at least 5500 litres of water annually - equating to a wastage of £22 or 12p per tap and this can worsen if a drip becomes a trickle. A worn washer is the most common cause of a dripping tap and replacing it can be done quickly and easily.
