Man shares home with 16 tarantulas and a huntsman spider and says arachnids make ideal pets

By Richard Gullick, Lucinda Herbert
Published 16th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 11:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Take a look inside the unique home of a man who owns 16 tarantulas and a huntsman spider, explaining his passion for these creatures and why they make ideal pets.

With a growing collection of tarantulas and a huntsman spider, Brendan Gallagher explains, in an intriguing video (click to play above) what drew him to these creatures, how he looks after them, and why he believes they make ideal pets.

For most people, the thought of living alongside spiders is enough to send a shiver down the spine. But for Brendan Gallagher, an arachnid enthusiast, it is a way of life. His home, shown in the clip above, is filled with sixteen tarantulas and a huntsman spider, all housed in carefully maintained enclosures designed to replicate their natural habitats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mr Prendini is the curator of the American Museum of Natural History's spider, scorpion, and centipede collections (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)Mr Prendini is the curator of the American Museum of Natural History's spider, scorpion, and centipede collections (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
Mr Prendini is the curator of the American Museum of Natural History's spider, scorpion, and centipede collections (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Keeping exotic pets requires knowledge and dedication. Each of Gallagher’s spiders lives in a specialised environment, with carefully controlled temperature and humidity levels. They are fed a diet of crickets and roaches, and their enclosures are regularly maintained.

“They’re surprisingly low-maintenance,” he explained. “As long as you provide the right conditions, they thrive.”

While some might find his choice of pets unsettling, Gallagher has no plans to stop expanding his collection. “There’s always another species to learn about,” he said. “And there’s always someone else to teach.”

For now, his Midlands home remains a sanctuary - not just for himself, but for the many-legged creatures that share his space.

Related topics:SpidersPeoplePetsSpaceDiet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice