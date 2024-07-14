This video More videos

Watch Maciej discuss his reasons for living in his Fiat 500 and a breakdown of how much it costs him.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who quit his job to live in his Fiat 500 full-time and travel across the UK says his life has "improved hugely".

Maciej Bober, 41, realised he wanted a change after working “a lot” of different jobs and losing his dad in 2017. Maciej took a job as an UberEats rider earning £300-400-a-week - and drove from Northampton, where he had lived for 10 years, to Penzance in Cornwall, on the night of June 1 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since moving into his Fiat 500, Maciej, who used to pay £550-a-month to live in a house share, has not had to pay a penny in rent. He parks the vehicle up on side roads and in car parks. Maciej, who says he has made lots of friends in Penzance, can still work as an UberEats driver wherever he goes, earning "enough to pay for his needs." His belongings are stored in the boot and his pay goes on car insurance, food and a £45 gym membership so he can shower.

Daniel Dayment / SWNS