Watch as protesters grouped together at the tourist hotspot - clapping, chanting and holding a banner saying: “Let’s occupy our beaches”.

Video shows how anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupied’ a popular Majorca beach - and reportedly told tourists to “go home”.

Protesters can be seen holding a large, yellow banner which read: "Ocupem Les Nostres Platges - Let's Occupy our beaches".

Around 300 people congregated on Caló des Moro in Santanyi protesting beach overcrowding on the Spanish island on June 16. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the police were called after people started shouting “tourists go home”. The Guardia Civil reportedly asked for banners to be removed from the beach.

Mallorca Platja Tour, the grassroots group who organised the protest, handed out leaflets explaining their reasons for the action to tourists.

They said: “Caló des Moro is a popular destination for both national and international tourists. Unfortunately, the daily influx of visitors during the summer season has led to harmful and significant degradation of the area and its surroundings.