We go inside a unique new soft play centre for dogs - where your pups can dive into a huge ball pit, run down a slide and go barking mad in the obstacle course.

Super-cute video (click to play above) shows four energetic pups making the most of a giant ball pool and obstacle course - inside an exclusive private hire dog soft play centre.

Watch as the beagles launch into a colourful ball pit, and charge down a wavy slide, designed exclusively for four-legged customers.

In a new TV show, Shots! TV’s Iain Lynn learns all about how this fun business got started.

In Episode 1 of Paw And Order, business owner Karl Diamond explains that he opened the space so his reactive dog could have some stress-free fun - but then opened it up for the public to hire.

Watch as the pups joyfully leap around the soft obstacle course, during the programme which celebrates some of the unique dog-friendly businesses in the UK.

Karl Diamond, who owns Retro Bar in Southport and No 6 wine bar in Formby, is a massive dog lover. However, when his own three-year-old black Labrador Hugo became reactive to other dogs on a lead, he decided launch Soft Paws for somewhere his furry friend could run around and have stress-free fun.

He said: “"We never anticipated the significant success it would achieve, but we are thrilled with the outcome. My background is in nightlife, specifically owning bars and nightclubs, which is quite different from working with animals, yet there are similarities in handling people and pets.”

Soft Paws, located at 10 Old Hall Farm Business Park, Crowland Street in Southport, operates from 9am to 8pm every day and welcome all dog breeds, including XL Bullies, who are not required to wear muzzles inside.

The facility is private hire, ensuring that only you and your furry friends are present, allowing them to play freely.

If you would like to make a booking click HERE.

