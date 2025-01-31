This video More videos

Haunting CCTV shows the final moments of a teenager's life as he fled two thugs who stabbed him in a park in broad daylight to steal his phone.

Footage (click to play above) shows the horrifying moment when a teen fled his killers, after he was confronted by two phone thieves.

Harleigh Hepworth, 17, was stabbed in the chest and managed to run away, but was found lying in the park after collapsing in a pool of blood.

His friend, who also had his phone stolen, called around for help but despite a passer-by stopping and calling emergency services, Harleigh died from his injuries.

Days later police arrested and charged Jovarn Esterine, now 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 17-year-old boy was found guilty of murder and robbery after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court last year.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.

Harrowing CCTV shows the final moments of a teenager's life as he fled two thugs who stabbed him in a park in broad daylight. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

Esterine was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of manslaughter and robbery and was jailed for six years.

On the day he was killed, Harleigh had travelled from his home in Rugeley, Staffs., with a friend to Wolverhampton.

After arriving in the city on the train, the two headed to West Park in Park Road West, where they were confronted by Esterine and his friend.

The two thugs stole the friends’ phones and as Harleigh was stabbed, Esterine put his arm around his pal to stop him protecting him.

Esterine then held a knife to the friend’s chest and threatened to kill him unless he handed the passcode to his phone which was then stolen.

Esterine, who was 17 at the time of the killing, ran away from the park and dropped one of the stolen phones in a nearby drain.

Harleigh’s devastated family paid tribute to him, and blasted his killers saying he died "in a moment of mindless aggression.”

In a statement, they said: “On the 7th March, two weeks after his 17th birthday, Harleigh had his short life ended in an instant through a moment of mindless aggression.

“Our family, his girlfriend and close friends will no longer be able to enjoy seeing him grow, mature and enjoy life. He had positive plans for his future.

“Harleigh had a great sense of humour, he was funny, and he was polite.

“We will miss him massively, but we will always remember his cheekiness, his infectious smile and the fun times we had together.

“Harleigh’s is another young life lost before they had the chance to know what life is about.”

His killers were sentenced on Tuesday (28/1) at Manchester Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Ade George, of West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, said: “Throughout this case our thoughts have always been with Harleigh's family who have been devastated by his death.