Video shows a road being cleared, after a tree killed a motorist during Storm Darragh.

Footage (click to play above) shows highway maintenance workers removing a fallen tree, which tragically killed local football coach Paul Fiddler.

Aged in his 40s, Mr Fiddler suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on his Citroen van on the A59 in Longton, Lancashire at around 9am on Saturday. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

His next of kin were informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

Paul Fiddler died after a tree fell onto his Citroen van on the A59 at Longton | Submitted

Residents have expressed an overwhelming amount of love for him and his family following the tragic incident.

Tributes to ‘well-loved’ football coach

Lytham Town FC described Mr Fiddler - who worked at a local TV shop called Hughes & Fiddler in Freckleton - as a “well-loved coach, football player, gaffer but most of all a true friend.”

A spokesman said in a statement: “Today, we would like to take the time to remember a Lytham Town FC legend, Paul Fiddler. Our thoughts are with the Lytham Town lads, his friends and family at this time. Rest in Peace Paul. We will miss you.”

‘Wonderful’ and ‘kind’ person

Emma Mcdade said: “My heart goes out to Paul’s family during this sad time for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Paul was a massive support for countless families in their moments of need, and his kindness will always be remembered.”

Paul Fiddler died after a tree fell onto his Citroen van on the A59 at Longton | Neil Cross

Janice Ruth Appleby said: “So very sad. RIP Paul. Fly high lad, and thank you for everything you did to help families like mine. You will never be forgotten, deepest condolences to his family.”

Kelly Ann said: “Rest in peace Paul. One of the nicest blokes you could ever meet. Thoughts are with your family.”

Imogenn-Amellia Thornton said: “Rest in peace Paul. Such a wonderful person always went out his way to help. Thank you for all you have done over the years. Sending lots of love and prayers to you and your family right now.”

Kat Pearson said: “Top guy, rest in peace Paul. The community has lost one of the good guys.”

Maria Mercer-bass said: “So sad, rest in peace Paul, thinking of you and all your family and sending love.”

Allan Newsham said: “Freckleton has lost a legend.”

Lancashire Police launched an investigation into the incident and urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward | Neil Cross

Dashcam appeal

The road was closed in both directions while police conducted an investigation.

Det Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”