Watch the moment flames and thick black smoke pour from the roof of a home in Scotland after it was hit by lightning - while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze, a semi-detached home on Grampian View, Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands at around 10am on August 12.

The BBC reported that two children and an adult escaped the fire. There are no reported injuries.

Flames pour from house roof after it’s struck by lightning. | Siân Nunn