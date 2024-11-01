Dramatic moment a camel stuck knee-deep in mud gets rescued...using a digger
Watch the moment a camel was rescued with a digger after it became stuck in mud.
Unbelievable video (click to play above) shows the moment when a camel was rescued from thick mud - using an excavator!
The animal was stuck knee-deep in solid mud in the desert. An excavator was quickly brought to the scene and used to lift the camel out of the mud.
Footage shows the bucket of the excavator dig into the mud behind the camel before lifting it forward.
The animal was then freed and carried in the excavator bucket to safety, in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in northwestern China.