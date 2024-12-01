This video More videos

Shocking CCTV shows the moment when a man deliberately ran over a student outside a city centre nightclub.

Video (click to play above) captured a horrific hit and run, where a man ploughed into a group of pedestrians in a city centre. Mohammed Alam, aged 25, drove at the group of friends moments after violence had erupted in a nearby street.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he mounted a pavement before careering into one of the students in a Volkswagen Golf.

Student was ‘flung in the air’ in hit and run

The impact caused the victim to be flung in the air and left him with a deep gash to his leg that required surgery and a skin graft.

Mohammed was arrested after a police officer recognised him from CCTV of the incident, which took place on 7 October 2023 on Goldsmith Street, Nottingham. His older brother Parvaz Alam, aged 29, was also arrested after CCTV showed he was involved in the initial fight that sparked the deliberate hit-and-run incident.

Driver deliberately hit student

The court heard the violence started after a reveller gestured at Mohammed to slow down as he drove along Talbot Street at approximately 2.45am.

The street was busy with people leaving Rock City and the reveller tapped the roof of Mohammed’s car as he drove past, as if to demonstrate his annoyance at how fast he was driving.

This made Mohammed and his brother Parvaz get out of the vehicle along with a third person.

Mass brawl in city centre

CCTV shows Mohammed approach the reveller in the street and shove him in the face.

This sparked a mass brawl that led to security guards intervening.

Moments later, Mohammed returned to his vehicle with his brother and drove away.

In nearby Goldsmith Street, they saw a group of students who had become involved in the brawl and Mohammed proceeded to drive at them.

The majority managed to jump out the way but one of them was hit.

Victim may never play rugby again

In a victim impact statement, the injured student told the court: “The most difficult part for me was this had an effect on my rugby. Sports are a massive part of my life and I play for the Nottingham Trent University team. I missed out on games and thought because of this I might not be able to play again. It’s only down to my dedication and drive that I’ve made sure this wasn’t taken away from me.”

Mohammed Alam, of Pembridge Close, Basford, pleaded guilty to affray, inflicting grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. He was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Parvaz Alam, also of Pembridge Close, Basford, pleaded guilty to affray and was given a community order with 200 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £250 in compensation.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Madeline Flint-Foster, who led the investigation, said:

“Mohammed Alam’s actions that night were extremely reckless and have had a profound impact on his victim.