Caught on Ring Doorbell: daredevil cat makes superhero jump from garden roof
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video (click to play above) shows how a brave cat hung on to a ledge for over a minute - before making an acrobatic leap to safety. After deciding to make a bold leap from a ledge to the shed roof, the cat didn’t quite land the jump and ended up precariously hanging from the edge. Using all its might, it tried again and again to unsuccessfully swing itself back up to safety.
The acrobatic cat hung on for an impressive one minute and 19 seconds, before admitting defeat and deciding to drop to the ground. Thankfully, cats always land on their feet!
Paul from Essex captured the amusing, yet nail biting, moment on his Ring Spotlight Cam Wired that was set up in his garden.
Speaking to Ring about the incident, Paul said: “This is not my cat but a frequent visitor to my garden. It was absolutely fine after its little escapade and continues coming to my garden. As for my reaction, I felt a bit sorry for him/her, it looked a bit embarrassed, especially when it looked at the camera.”
When subscribed to the Ring Protect Plan, all events are recorded and customers can download, save and rewatch footage up to 180 days later to share with friends and family, allowing customers to capture all the funny moments of pets or local wildlife that may otherwise be missed.
If you have a great clip of an animal captured on your Ring device and have Ring Protect, you can simply press the ‘Share’ button on your Ring app and choose ‘Share with Ring’ to submit your footage to us. Find out more here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.