Car fail: I narrowly avoided catastrophe after forgetting to apply my handbrake - watch CCTV

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch as the fast-rolling car just misses the property’s front window and the man’s parked car.

Ring camera footage shows the moment a man’s car almost caused some pricey damage after he forgot to apply his handbrake.

Having just finished maintenance work on his Volvo estate, Matt removed chocks, which were keeping the vehicle in a stationary position, from the car’s wheels. However, before doing this, Matt forgot to put the handbrake on and the Volvo quickly rolled backwards down his drive.

During the minute-long video, Matt can be seen dashing around to the back of the moving car to prevent it from crashing into another vehicle parked behind. Matt slowly pushes the Volvo back up the drive until he has space to be able to run around to the driver door and lean across to pull the handbrake up. Matt can be heard letting out a sigh of relief after he halts the car.

Man narrowly avoids catastrophe after forgetting handbrake.Man narrowly avoids catastrophe after forgetting handbrake.
Man narrowly avoids catastrophe after forgetting handbrake. | YouTube / @mattatkinson6604

Posting the video on YouTube, Matt said: "Stupid man working on Volvo forgot to put handbrake on. I was working on my car (adjusting the handbrake for MOT) and forgot to reapply handbrake when removing chucks…. Narrowly avoiding hitting my own car - a Volvo v70 t5 with R front bumper!!”

