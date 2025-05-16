This video More videos

Blackpool’s hairiest men will host the Beard and Moustache Championships this autumn - and the theme is Oktoberfest.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s facial hair enthusiasts are bringing a fun beard-growing competition to town - and say that lederhosen is ‘strongly advised’.

Beard and moustache growers are invited to take part in the ‘Okto-beard-fest’ on September 27 - with fake beards also welcomed with their own category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sandgrown Beardsmen are hosting the Bavarian-themed contest at Rhythm & Brews on Church Street, in preparation for hosting the much larger World Beard and Moustache Championships event in 2027.

Watch Blackpool’s beard club on TV

Go inside Blackpool’s facial hair club in a special episode of Unconventional Brits, which will be repeated on Shots! TV this Saturday at 10am. Watch on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Watch Unconventional Brits episode 24 - Sandgrown Beardsmen special at this link.

Watch new episodes of Unconventional Brits every Friday at 19:15 on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 12 minute TV show, video journalist Lucinda Herbert visits ‘Beardy HQ’ - the Bearded Fool Barber Shop on Newhouse Road, to find out what goes on in the world of competitive beard-growing.

Brian Eva, Chair of Sandgrown Beardsmen | Shots! TV

James Taylor, a Sandgrown Beardsmen regular, said: “It’s a chance to say if I’m not feeling too great, and I like to think anyone else can come to me if they have a problem. We just drink beer, talk rubbish and have a good time.”

‘Razor blades are expensive...now I spend a fortune on beard balms’

The group range from their 20s through to men of retirement age - and come from all walks of life. John Shaw, 65, explains in the programme, that he was expected to be ‘clean shaven’ through his working life - so as soon as he took early retirement he grew a beard. He adds: “Do you know how expensive razor blades are? I’d had enough. I didn’t expect that I’d be paying a fortune in beard balms.”

James Taylor at a Sandgrown Beardsmen meet up | Sandgrown Beardsmen

While the club is mostly aimed at men, women are also invited and welcome to join in with their meets. And the competitions they take part in, also have categories that women and youngsters can get involved with too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Beard and Moustache Championships 2027 comes to Blackpool

Brian Eva, the chairman, has already began organising the World Beard and Moustache Championships event, which is staged in a different country every two years.

It will be held in the appropriately impressive surroundings of the Winter Gardens in August 2027, bringing competitors to Blackpool from all over the globe, with many expected to come from Germany from the United States, leaders in the beard field.