Watch as excited crowds gather at the zoo to see Banksy's latest artwork - his ninth piece in an animal-themed series.

Banksy has unveiled another animal themed artwork, this time at the entrance of a rather on theme spot.

On Tuesday (August 13) an artwork of a gorilla, seal and birds appeared on a set of white shutters at London Zoo.

In a stencil style that is similar to the anonymous artists’ eight other animal works in the city, the latest piece pictures the gorilla helping the seal and birds to escape.

London Zoo is the location of Banksy’s latest animal themed art trail across the capital. | Banksy / Instagram

This is the Bristol-based artist’s ninth artwork to be unveiled in the capital, which began in Richmond last Monday (August 5).

The first artwork appeared near Kew Bridge last Monday morning in the form of a goat silhouette with rocks falling down.

The following day two elephants appeared on Edith Terrace, Chelsea, while three monkeys seemingly swinging on a railway bridge in Brick Lane, east London popped up on Wednesday (August 7).

On Thursday (August 8) Banksy posted a picture on Instagram of a silhouette of a wolf howling at the moon on a satellite dish in Rye Lane, Peckham, south London. But within hours the dish was removed and taken away from the scene.

Two pelicans eating fish were spotted atop the sign of local chippy Bonners Fish Bar in Walthamstow on Friday morning (August 8).

Over the weekend a black cat was spotted stretching on a dilapidated billboard on Saturday before contractors were seen removing it. On Sunday a City of London police box on Ludgate Hill had been covered with fish.