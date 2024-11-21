Adorable video shows rare tiger playing in the snow at the zoo during UK cold weather snap
Adorable footage shows how an Amur tiger has been making the most of the snow at Whipsnade Zoo, during the UK cold weather snap. Amur tigers have the thickest coat of all subspecies, to make them thrive in the Siberian mountains - meaning Miron - the tiger in the video - is well equipped for the cold weather.
But other animals have also been enjoying the cold weather, as the West Midlands Wildlife Park was transformed into a Christmas Card-esque wonderland - which their Sumatran Tigers, Zebras and Deer all appeared to thrive in.

Rain and snow will push into southwest England on Thursday morning, with snow accumulations expected particularly in upland areas, according to the Met Office.
This will move northeast through the day to also affect the south of England and Wales. Elsewhere remaining dry and very cold for the time of year.
There is a yellow warning in effect for Scotland for snow and ice. Yellow warnings are also in effect for Northern Ireland, north Wales, northwest England, and eastern coasts for ice. A yellow snow warning is also in effect for southwest England.
