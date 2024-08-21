UK Foreign Office travel advice: 'Do not travel' alert expands to 31 countries over safety and security risks - see full list destinations
The UK Foreign Office now strongly warns against travel to 31 countries due to various safety and security risks. UK tourists are advised to avoid these destinations, where threats range from terrorism and war to extreme weather conditions.
The Foreign Office cautions that travelling to these areas against official advice will invalidate any standard travel insurance, leaving tourists unprotected. The Foreign Office's warnings stem from various risks, including ongoing conflicts, political instability, and the potential for terrorist attacks.
Extreme weather, such as wildfires, tornadoes, and tsunamis, are also factors included in the advisories. For example, travel to large parts of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories is advised against due to the ongoing conflict.
Europe
Belarus - do not travel
Kosovo - all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
Russia - do not travel
Ukraine - do not travel
Middle East
Iraq - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Iran - do not travel
Israel - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Lebanon - do not travel
Occupied Palestinian territories - do not travel
Syria - do not travel
Yemen - do not travel
Africa
Burkina Faso - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Cameroon - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Chad - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Central African Republic - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Ethiopia - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
Libya - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Mali - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Mauritania - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
Niger - do not travel
Nigeria - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
Somalia - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
South Sudan - do not travel
Sudan - do not travel
Western Sahara - do not travel warning for significant parts of the country
Americas
Haiti - do not travel
Venezuela - do not travel and all but essential travel warning
Asia
Afghanistan - do not travel
Myanmar - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
North Korea - all but essential travel warning; borders have not reopened since Covid
Pakistan - do not travel and all but essential travel warning for significant parts of the country
