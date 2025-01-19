Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darts sensation Luke Littler is being given a special birthday present - a black card pass to Butlin’s.

The holiday destination is giving The Nuke the pass for its Big Weekenders when he turns 18 on Tuesday, to mark his passing into adulthood.

They say it’s because The Big Weekenders are adults-only, and so Littler hasn’t been able to enjoy them before. And also, even when Littler has been able to visit Butlin’s recently, he hasn’t been able to let his hair down as he’s been working - competing at two Professional Darts Corporation events at the Minehead resort last year.

Butlin's Big Weekenders may soon be welcoming darts sensation Luke Littler | Paul Underhill / Kieran Cleeves, Professional Darts Corporation

Butlin’s entertainment director Mike Godolphin said: “We’re proud to host some of the biggest names in darts twice a year in Minehead and currently there’s no one bigger than Luke Littler.

“Every time Luke has visited us at Butlin’s he’s always been playing, so for his 18th this month we’re delighted to offer the reigning World Champion a birthday present to remember. We’ll be gifting a free annual pass to Butlin’s Big Weekenders for him and his friends to celebrate in style now he’s old enough to enjoy them as a guest. With over 70 breaks to choose from we’re confident he’ll have the best birthday ever and can’t wait to welcome Luke and his mates on a Big Weekender!

“Darts is the biggest party event in sport, which is a match made in heaven when it comes to our Big Weekenders, providing a range of different breaks with variety of entertainment and amazing value that caters for not just darts fans, but everyone.”

Butlin’s says that the Big Weekenders have plenty in common with the celebratory atmosphere of a good darts tournament. It has conducted a survey that has found that darts is now the fastest growing sport in the UK. The study found 35 per cent of the UK is now more interested in the sport than they were two years ago – equating to over 23 million Brits.

A Butlin's Big Weekender bottomless brunch | Paul Underhill

And part of the reason is the rise of Littler, who became the youngest ever winner of the World Darts Championship earlier this month, after making the final last year.

When it comes to sporting atmosphere, the data revealed that almost half the UK (47%) believes darts is the most fun sport to watch live – with fancy dress, dramatic matches and walk-on-music all contributing to the atmosphere.

And Butlin’s says that its adults-only getaway perfectly represents the modern darts experience, with fancy dress a key foundation on different decade themed breaks from 90s Reloaded to Back to the 2000’s. With over 70 breaks to choose from across three resorts – Minehead, Bognor Regis and Skegness - the Weekenders range from popular dance Weekenders like We Love Ibiza to devoted breaks offering unique experiences to the likes of Fat Boy Slim and DJ Spoony.

Convenience is the aim when it comes to what Brits want from the ultimate staycation, with nearly nine in ten Brits (88%) preferring everything all in one place when booking a weekend away with friends, making Butlin’s the perfect choice for groups looking for a fun-filled get together as at all three resorts everything is in one location.

What’s more, the study also shows cost-efficiency (79%) is a key factor Brits consider when booking a weekend away with their friends. This is followed by a variety of food and drink (66%), activities during the day (61%), entertainment options (49%) and activities during the evening (44%).

Starting from just £59pp Butlin’s Big Weekenders prioritises value for money with so much included in the price. Alongside three-nights’ accommodation, partygoers can enjoy live music and headline performances, new daytime experiences and popular activities such as pool parties, silent discos and ‘Bingo Bango’.

Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort also offers PLAYXPERIENCE, a new £15M state-of-the-art indoor activity centre with nine exciting activities on offer, including: TechPutt, Escape Rooms, VR-cade, Glow Pong, Shuffleboard, Laser Tag, Batting Cage, Neo Games and Digi Darts – which Luke is sure to be topping the leaderboard on when he visits with his mates.

